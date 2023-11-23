You are here: HomeSports2023 11 23Article 1886348

Checkout how Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 38th birthday

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan threw a private party to celebrate his 38th birthday on November 22, 2023.

The party was held at an undisclosed location in Accra and was attended by close friends and family.

Gyan, affectionately known as "Baby Jet" by his fans shared photos of his birthday bash on social media.

The Ghanaian football legend achieved great success at both the club and international levels.

He is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals in 109 appearances.

Gyan has also played for a number of top clubs in Europe, including Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, and Al-Ain.

See photos below









