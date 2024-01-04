Check the jersey numbers for Black Stars players at 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The jersey numbers for the 27 players who will be representing Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have been released.



A report on Onuaonline indicates that the jersey numbers for the players start with Richard Ofori at Number 1 and conclude with Jonathan Sowah at 27.



Andre Ayew will be rocking his favourite number 10 while Mohammed Kudus sticks with the 20-number shirt.



Jordan Ayew wears number 9 with Ashimeru rocking the famous number 8 shirt. Kumasi Asante Kotoko's darling boy, Richmond Lamptey will be wearing jersey number 22.



The Black Stars will commence their tournament on Sunday, January 14, 2024, against Cape Verde before playing Egypt four days later.



They will wrap up the Group B with Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.



To help Ghana break its over 40-year wait for an AFCON trophy, head coach, Chris Hughton has invited 27 players.



The squad announced on Monday, January 1, 2024, has been training Kumasi ahead of the tournament.



Day two of the training had Richard Ofori, one of the three goalkeepers invited for the tournament, also joined his teammates as well as Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.



The arrival of Ayew and Ofori means that Chris Hughton now has 25 of the 27 players in camp.



West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus and Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams are the two players yet to arrive in camp.



The Black Stars will wrap up preparations for the tournament with a friendly against Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024.



The Black Stars have been grouped in Group B of the tournament and will have to battle Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique to qualify for the next round.



The 2023 AFCON scheduled for January 13 to February 11 will be held in Ivory Coast.



Check the full list below



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott



Defenders



Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders



Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey

Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah



Strikers



Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah



The jersey numbers are as follows:



1 – Richard Ofori



2 – Alidu Seidu



3 – Denis Frimpong Odoi



4 – Nicholas Opoku



5 – Kingsley Schindler



6 – Mohammed Salisu



7 – Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer



8 – Majeed Ashimeru



9 – Jordan Ayew



10 – Andre Ayew



11 – Osman Bukari



12 – Jojo Wollacott



13 – Joseph Paintsil



14 – Gideon Mensah



15 – Elisha Owusu



16 – Lawrence Ati-Zigi



17 – Abdul Fatawu Hamid



18 – Daniel Amartey



19 – Inaki Williams



20 – Mohammed Kudus



21 – Salis Abdul Samed



22 – Richmond Lamptey



23 – Alexander Djiku



24 – Ernest Nuamah



25 – Antoine Semenyo



26 – Baba Iddrisu



27 – Jonathan Sowah