Check pictures of Kwasi Appiah, technical staff first training session with Sudan national team

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly appointed head coach of the Sudanese national team James Kwasi Appiah and his two technical staff; Fatau Dauda as the goalkeeper’s coach and Ignatius Osei-Fosu as his assistant, held their first training session on Tuesday, October 10 in Saudi Arabia.



The team are currently based in Saudi Arabia preparing for October friendlies following the civil war in Sudan which has rendered many homeless and lives lost.



The former Black Stars trainer signed a three-year deal where he is mandated to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having missed out on the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast next year.



Sudan will open their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Togo on Monday, October 13 before facing DR Congo on Monday, October 20, 2023.



Prior to his new role, Kwasi Appiah was elected to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, after he pulled 10 out of 18 votes during the GAF elections held on Thursday, October 5 in Tamale.



However, it is reported Kwasi Appiah will resign from the Executive Council to concentrate fully on the Sudanese job.



Kwasi Appiah’s last coaching role was at Kenpong Football Academy where he was the Technical Director, while Fatau Dauda was the goalkeeper’s coach with Right to Dream Academy (RTD) and Ignatius Osei Fosu last handed King Faisal FC where he lost the 2023 FA Cup finals to Dreams FC.









???????????? First training session for Kwesi Appiah with the Sudan National Team. pic.twitter.com/k6yJCb41mc — Football View (@FootballViewYT) October 10, 2023

