You are here: HomeSports2024 02 13Article 1916652

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out winners of AFCON goal-king since 2004

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wakaso scored the most goals in the 2013 AFCON Wakaso scored the most goals in the 2013 AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been a stage for remarkable talents and unforgettable matches.

Over the years, the tournament has produced some of the finest goal-scorers at the tournament.

The 2015 AFCON is the only tournament to have produced 3-joint top-scorers.

Following the end of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, GhanaWeb looks at the top scorers at the tournament in the last 20 years.

AFCON Top Scorers in the last 20 years

2004 (Tunisia)

Francileudo Santos (Tunisia) – 4 goals.

2006 (Egypt)

Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals.

2008 (Ghana)

Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals.

2010 (Angola)

Mohamed Nagy "Gedo" (Egypt) – 5 goals.

2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea)

Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia) – 3 goals.

2013 (South Africa)

Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) – 4 goals.

2015 (Equatorial Guinea)

André Ayew (Ghana), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Thievy Bifouma (Congo), Ahmed Akaïchi (Tunisia) – 3 goals each.

2017 (Gabon)

Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) – 3 goals.

2019 (Egypt)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) – 5 goals.

2021 (Cameroon) - Played in 2022

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 8 goals.

2023 (Ivory Coast) - Played in 2024

Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea) – 5 goals.

JNA/EK

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment