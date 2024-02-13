Check out winners of AFCON goal-king since 2004

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been a stage for remarkable talents and unforgettable matches.



Over the years, the tournament has produced some of the finest goal-scorers at the tournament.



The 2015 AFCON is the only tournament to have produced 3-joint top-scorers.



Following the end of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, GhanaWeb looks at the top scorers at the tournament in the last 20 years.



AFCON Top Scorers in the last 20 years



2004 (Tunisia)



Francileudo Santos (Tunisia) – 4 goals.



2006 (Egypt)



Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals.



2008 (Ghana)



Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5 goals.



2010 (Angola)



Mohamed Nagy "Gedo" (Egypt) – 5 goals.



2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea)



Emmanuel Mayuka (Zambia) – 3 goals.



2013 (South Africa)



Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) – 4 goals.



2015 (Equatorial Guinea)



André Ayew (Ghana), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Thievy Bifouma (Congo), Ahmed Akaïchi (Tunisia) – 3 goals each.



2017 (Gabon)



Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) – 3 goals.



2019 (Egypt)



Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) – 5 goals.



2021 (Cameroon) - Played in 2022



Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 8 goals.



2023 (Ivory Coast) - Played in 2024



Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea) – 5 goals.



