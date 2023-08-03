Check out video, photos of the newly-acquired apartment for Kotoko players

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Asante Kotoko have acquired a new luxurious apartment for the players ahead of the 202/24 season, according to reports from Oyerepa FM.



The apartment which is situated a few meters away from the Adako Jachie Training Complex will house players and some technical team members.



The edifice is expected to be completed and ready for use before the new season kicks off in September 2023.



Following the dissolution of the Board and Management of Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, July 4, Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has appointed a four-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) pending the reconstruction of the administration of the club.



Also, Prosper Narteh Ogum has returned to the club as the new head coach while former player of Asante Kotoko James Kwasi Appiah has been assigned to lead player recruitment.



Asante Kotoko will kick off their 2023/24 season with a home game against Heart of Lions on Friday, September 15, having ended the 2022/23 campaign in fourth place.









