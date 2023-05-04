You are here: HomeSports2023 05 04Article 1760528

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out the top 10 highest paid sporting stars in the world

Al Nassr player, Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed his title as the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

The 38-year-old Portuguese forward earnings of a whopping $136m (£108.7m) over the past 12 months helped him achieve the landmark.

Argentina's Lionel Messi came in second place on the list with earnings of $130m (£103.9m) with his PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe coming third.

The list is dominated by footballers, basketball players and golfers.

Some of the top 10 highest-earning athletes include basketball star LeBron James and boxer Canelo Alvarez, while retired tennis legend Roger Federer was ranked ninth.

Forbes takes into account both on-field and off-field earnings, including salaries, prize money, bonuses, sponsorship deals, appearance fees, and memorabilia and licensing income.

World's Top 10 highest paid Athletes 2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, football: $136m (£108.7m)

2. Lionel Messi, football: $130m (£103.9m)

3. Kylian Mbappe, football: $120m (£95.9m)

4. LeBron James, basketball: $119.5m (£95.5m)

5. Canelo Alvarez, boxing: $110m (£87.9m)

6. Dustin Johnson, golf: $107m (£85.5m)

7. Phil Mickelson, golf: $106m (£84.7m)

8. Stephen Curry, basketball: $100.4m (£80.2m)

9. Roger Federer, tennis: $95.1m (£76m)

10. Kevin Durant, basketball: $89.1m (£71.2m)

