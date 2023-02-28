Check out the top 10 footballers in the world at 2022 FIFA Awards

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The worlds best players came together under one roof as worlds football governing body recognized and appreciated their incredible works for the past twelve months.



Argentina’s world cup winner, Lionel Messi was crowned the best men’s player of the year for the seventh time, beating his PGS teammate, Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.



Joining Messi on the list of the world’s top ten footballers for 2022 is Champions League winner Luka Modric, former Bundesliga top-scorer Erling Haaland and Africa’s Best Player Sadio Mane.



Julian Alvarez who also won the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina also made the top 10 list as well as Achraf Hakimi who helped Morocco to reach the semi-final at the World Cup for the first time.



Brazil’s famous player Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne who is considered one of the best midfielders in the world completed the top 10 footballers in the world list.



Three-time FIFA best men’s player winner, Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the top 10 list. The Portuguese also decided not to vote in the FFIA Best Awards for the first time in six years.



Check out the top 10 footballers in the world at the 2022 FIFA Awards





JNA/KPE