Check out the three Bechem United players who could join Hearts of Oak

With the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League over, various clubs will be aiming to beef up their squads ahead of the 2023/24 season as the transfer window which was opened on Tuesday, June 20 will be closed on Friday, September 1, 2023.



Many among the clubs are 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak who are keen on strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.



The Phobians finished 12th in the 2022/23 season, a situation that raised a lot of doubts about the quality the team possesses, which has propelled the technical and management team to pave the way for new signings as some players are reported to be on their way out.



According to a post by Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Hearts of Oak has tabled three players of Bechem United and has officially written to the Hunters for the services.



Forward Hafiz Konkoni, and midfielders Emmanuel Avornyo and Emmanuel Annor are the three reported to be on the transfer list of Hearts of Oak, and should both parties come to a fruitful conclusion, the trio will become new signings of the Rainbow club.



However, with the departure of forward Kojo Obeng Junior following the expiration of his contract, it is alleged Samuel Inkoom and Dennis Korsah could also be on their way out of the club following interest from foreign clubs.



The acquisition of Hafiz Konkoni will be a great addition to the team as the forward line performed poorly which saw Benjamin Yorke as the only forward with four goals.



Konkoni had a splendid campaign with Bechem where he emerged as the league’s third top scorer with 15 goals, three behind top scorer Abednego Tetteh with 18 goals, which eventually earned him his debut call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.



Avornyo's addition to Hearts of Oak will add more bit to the squad as the 22-year-old provides enough options up front and can also operate from the flanks



He featured in 28 games for Bechem United and scored four goals which helped the Hunters to a second-placed finish.



Skipper of Bechem United, Kofi Agbesimah is the third player who is also pushing for a move away from the club following the end of his contract. The hard-tackling defender is a potential signing for Hearts of Oak, having played 34 games and scored four goals for the side.



Hearts of Oak ended the 2023/23 season without silverware but is keen on competing for the league title and FA Cup next season.



