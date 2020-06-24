Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Check out the names of the 22 Ghanaian players stranded in Ethiopia

Ghanaian players who are stranded in Ethiopia due to the Coronavirus restriction as the borders have been closed to traffic order to curb the spread of the virus are calling on the Ghana government to be repatriated.



The news which went viral has seen government officials liaising with the Ghana Football Association and the players on how they will be brought back home.



The 22 Ghanaian players who were supposed to return to the country for holidays after the Ethiopian Football Federation cancelled the league in May are still stuck in the country as Ghana’s borders have been closed since March due to the pandemic.



The players led by former Black Stars defender Lee Addy have appealed to the Ghana government to be airlifted back home.



GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that Ghana's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Her Excellency Mrs. Amma A. Twum-Amoah together with the GFA has responded to the cries of the players to convey them back home.



Ghana’s borders have been closed for three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic and is set to be reviewed by President Akufo-Addo on 31 July 2020.



Below is the list of players stranded in Ethiopia



Lee Addy



Kweku Andoh



Latif Mohammed



Muntari Tagoe



Rahim Osman



Tuffour Frimpong



Aaron Amoah



Wamu Mohammed



Isaac Oduro



Bismark Oppong



Bismark Appiah



Alhassan and Fusieni Nuhu



Mawuli Osei



Iddrisu Nafiu



Amos Acheampong



Frimpong Manso



Yakubu Mohammed



Isaac Amuzu



Kalusha Alhassan



Richmond Adongo



Adam Masalachi



Asiedu Benjamin

