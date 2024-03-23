Check out the medal table of 13th African Games after Ghana won 8 gold medals on Friday

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

It was a ‘golden Friday’ for Team Ghana at the African Games with the country winning as many as eight gold medals on Friday, March 22, 2024.



Successes in the finals of the men’s and women’s football, men’s 200m race, men’s high jump, some weight divisions in boxing and men’s hockey shot up Ghana’s gold medal tally from 11 on Thursday to 19 by close day, Friday, March 22, 2024.



The 19 gold medals is the highest the country has ever chalked in the history of the African Games. The 1973 edition which had Ghana winning seven gold medals used to be the highest.



Added to the gold medals are five silver and four bronze medals which came in various competitions on Friday.



The medal-laden Friday has seen Ghana’s medal accumulation rise from 50 on Thursday to an impressive 68 which is the highest the country has managed in the history of Africa’s biggest sporting festival.



Despite Ghana’s outstanding achievements on Friday, the country could still not break into the top five as Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa Tunisia and Algeria continue to hold on to their first, second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. Ghana are sixth with 68 medals.



With the tournament ending today, Saturday, March 23, 2024, Egypt looks destined to take the crown of first place with their 187 medal haul.



Nigeria are second with 121 medals after winning 23 more medals on Thursday with South Africa upping their medal accumulation to 106 from 98 in the previous day.



Completing the top five are Algeria and Tunisia who occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively with 114 and 86 medals each.



Morocco, (34 medals) Ethiopia (22 medals), Mauritius (25 medals) and Kenya (35 medals) complete the top ten.



Chad, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho and Rwanda who all have a medal each are ranked 41st which is the last position on the medal table.



Check out the full table below



