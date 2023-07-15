Check out the list of footballers who have offered support to Benjamin Mendy after rape clearance

Sports News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has received support from various footballers after being cleared of rape allegations by the Chester Crown Court.



The France international had been accused of raping a woman at his home in Cheshire in October 2020, as well as attempted rape of another woman two years prior. However, the jury of six men and six women found him not guilty of both charges.



Among the first footballers to express their support for Mendy were Memphis Depay and Paul Pogba.



Depay took to his official Twitter account to address the issue, acknowledging the impact the allegations had on Mendy and calling for solidarity in defending players.





Benjamin Mendy



All cases dismissed.

So what are we doing now?

Who is going to help this brother heal?

Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name?

How he’s going to have he’s career back?

Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now… pic.twitter.com/84kxF77RgY — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) July 14, 2023

Breaking: #ManCity footballers, past footballers and present footballers are uniting around Benjamin Mendy after the complete acquittal of charges and allegations against him under @Memphis Depay’s tweet of support. ????️???? pic.twitter.com/QlhRtbDSn5 — City Chief (@City_Chief) July 14, 2023

Pogba, on the other hand, shared a screenshot of a call with Mendy on his official Instagram account, expressing his joy at the news of his teammate's clearance.Additionally, several other players have shown their support for Mendy. Jack Grealish, Miralem Pjanic, Antonio Rüdiger, and Rafael Leão are among those who have reacted to Mendy's exoneration.Mendy consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings, asserting that all encounters he had were consensual. The court's verdict has now cleared his name and allowed him to move forward from the ordeal.With the legal matter resolved, Mendy is now expected to turn his on future endeavors as he is now a free agent.