Check out the fulll list of 2023 CAF Awards announced

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

With a few days to the 2023 CAF Awards on Monday, 11 December 2023, CAF has unveiled the top three nominees for all the categories for the CAF Awards 2023.



The ultimate winner of each category is decided following votes from a panel consisting of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from Member Associations, Head Coaches and Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.



The Awards Gala will take place on Monday, 11 December 2023, at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco at 19H00 local time (18H00 GMT).



Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):



Player of the Year (Men)



Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)



Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)



Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)



Player of the Year (Women)



Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)



Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)



Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)



Interclub Player of the Year (Men)



Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids)



Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)



Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)



Interclub Player of the Year (Women)



Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)



Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)



Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)



Coach of the Year (Men)



Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC)



Walid Regragui (Morocco)



Aliou Cisse (Senegal)



Coach of the Year (Women)



Reynald Pedros (Morocco)



Desiree Ellis (South Africa)



Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)



Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)



Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)



Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)



Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)



Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)



Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)



Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)



Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)



Young Player of the Year (Men)



Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)



Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)



Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)



Young Player of the Year (Women)



Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)



Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)



Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)



National Team of the Year (Men)



Gambia



Morocco



Senegal



National Team of the Year (Women)



Morocco



Nigeria



South Africa



Club of the Year (Men)



Al Ahly (Egypt)



Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)



Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)



Club of the Year (Women)



AS FAR (Morocco)



Sporting Casablanca (Morocco)



Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)