Check out the clubs and achievements of Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: Dessert Bloggers

Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, a renowned Ghanaian football coach and player, left an indelible mark on the sport with his impressive career and notable achievements.



Attuquayefio was a footballer but it was his coaching career that truly showcased his abilities and made him a revered figure in Ghanaian football.



After retiring from the game, he embarked on a coaching career that spanned over three decades, chalking a number of successes and setting records within the period.



One of Attuquayefio's notable coaching stints came with Accra Hearts of Oak, where he achieved tremendous success. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he guided Hearts of Oak to remarkable triumphs, including winning the Ghana Premier League multiple times and the CAF Champions League in 2000. Under his guidance, Hearts of Oak became the first Ghanaian club to clinch the prestigious continental title.



Attuquayefio's achievements extended beyond his native Ghana. In 2001, he led Al-Shabab, a club based in Saudi Arabia, to the Crown Prince Cup title.



In addition to club success, Attuquayefio also made significant contributions to the Ghana national team. He served as the head coach of the Black Stars, guiding the team to the final of the 1999 African Cup of Nations. Ghana narrowly missed out on the title.



Attuquayefio's coaching prowess and dedication to the sport earned him recognition and respect both locally and internationally.



He received numerous accolades, including being named the CAF Coach of the Year in 2000.



Sadly, Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio passed away on May 12, 2015, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and influence the footballing community in Ghana and beyond.



He held a few portfolios as the GFA General Secretary and the Minister of Sports for a while.



Check out Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio's achievements below







