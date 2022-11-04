Check out the 3 local players who were named in Ghana's provisional World Cup squad

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named three local players in his 55-man provisional squad for Ghana's 4th campaign in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.



The five goalkeepers invited include Asante Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim while Accra Hearts of Oak duo, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh have also been invited to join the team.



Other notable names in the squad are, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Andre Dede Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Mubarak Wakaso, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Felix Afena Gyan have all been named in the squad.



The Black Stars will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup with an opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



