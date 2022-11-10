Check out the 26 men who will defend the World Cup for France

Sports News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2018 FIFA World Cup champions, France, have named their final 26-man squad for the 2022 Mundial in Qatar.



Without the three superstars midfielders ( Ngolo Kante, Paul Pogba, and Blaise Matuidi) they used for the 2018 edition in Russia, coach Didier Deschamps will have to put his hopes on the young Frenchmen who are coming through the ranks.



In the absence of Paul, Kante, and Matuidi, Didier Deschamps has invited Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille), Jordan Veretout (Marseille), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) as his midfielders for the World Cup.



His goalkeepers are Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Alphonse Areola (West Ham), and Steve Mandanda (Rennes).



Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Théo Hernandez (Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) and Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) will be the defensders for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



2022 Ballon D'or winner, Karim Benzema, returns to the squad after missing out on the 2018 edition due to a national team ban.



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), and Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) will be the other attackers for France.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below







