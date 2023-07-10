You are here: HomeSports2023 07 10Article 1801280

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out photos of major European club's jerseys for 2023/2024 season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

L-R Bellingham, Di Mateo, Pedri, Thomas Partey L-R Bellingham, Di Mateo, Pedri, Thomas Partey

European clubs have revealed their kits in preparation for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

The act of wearing new kits every season is a result of an agreement with kit suppliers to produce new strip designs every season to increase sales and merchandising.

Kits supplying deals became popular in the 2000s and have morphed into one of the biggest revenues for both clubs and manufacturers, while fans argue for bragging rights regarding best designs.

With the European season just about a month away from start, many clubs have outdoor kits.

Below is a list of some European sides that have unveiled their shirts

Barcelona



Real Madrid



Juventus



Bayern Munich



Manchester City




Arsenal



Borussia Dortmund



Ajax



Paris Saint-German




AC Milan



Manchester United



Liverpool



Chelsea





EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment