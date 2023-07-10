Check out photos of major European club's jerseys for 2023/2024 season

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023
European clubs have revealed their kits in preparation for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.
The act of wearing new kits every season is a result of an agreement with kit suppliers to produce new strip designs every season to increase sales and merchandising.
Kits supplying deals became popular in the 2000s and have morphed into one of the biggest revenues for both clubs and manufacturers, while fans argue for bragging rights regarding best designs.
With the European season just about a month away from start, many clubs have outdoor kits.
Below is a list of some European sides that have unveiled their shirts
Barcelona
???? WIN THE NEW KIT!*— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 3, 2023
*Gavi and Pedri not included
⚪???? It's here and it's perfect - our new 2023/24 home kit is now available! ????— Real Madrid C.F. ???????????????? (@realmadriden) June 14, 2023
???? @adidasfootball
Bianconero e giallo. Modellata sulla nostra storia, proiettata al futuro ⚪️⚫️— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 12, 2023
Juventus e @adidasfootball presentano l'home kit 2023/24! pic.twitter.com/VnQluv3MBD
Looking good! ????— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2023
It's all in the detail ????— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 26, 2023
Pre-order the Authentic 23/24 Home Kit at ArsenalDirect now ????
It seems to be the day for it!— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) May 26, 2023
Dortmund have also revealed their new home shirt for next season. It was the winning entry from a competition allowing supporters to design the shirt.
What do you think? ???? pic.twitter.com/dYdqvl6ECL
????Shirt Alert????— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) May 26, 2023
Ajax and adidas have just dropped their 2023 away shirt!
For the first time since 1988, Ajax use the colour white for the base of their away shirt. pic.twitter.com/yM7hMz13N5
????????— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2023
A tunic that pays homage to a classic Parisian jersey design and embodies the unique spirit of the French capital ✨????????
➡️ https://t.co/aZ1JMbvkur#???????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xZ8OnKyp8u
For the Milanesi and the Milanistas ????⚫#MilanXMilan @pumafootball #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/4nyNcMVVAM— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 1, 2023
We are UNITED ❤️. Home/Away/Third Kit. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #Follow pic.twitter.com/0h2oNlo4ll— Rio (@rioutd_fan) June 1, 2023
This is the best Liverpool home kit since ________ ????— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 9, 2023
Too. Much. Style. ????#ItsA90sThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/rBmsWokryp— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2023