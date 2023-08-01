Check out photos of Mubarak Wakaso's beautiful wife Nabuza

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso is a dedicated footballer and also a responsible family man married to a beautiful lady named Nabuza Wakaso.



Wakaso and Nabuza have been married for nearly a decade and have four children, three boys, and one girl.



There is scanty information about Nabuza who is mostly away from the public eye, unlike her husband.



Details about her profession and background are a mystery. Also, there is no social media account linked to Nabuza as Wakaso only shares pictures of her once in a blue.



The couple live an admirable life ensuring that their union stays off the public space.



However, it is known that the family is not based in Ghana, but rather in Spain where Wakaso spent most of his career.



Mubarak Wakaso currently plays for Chinese side Chinese Super League club Shenzhen. The 32-year-old has returned to Asia after spending his off-season holidays in Ghana.



Enjoy some images of Nabuza Wakaso below















