Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Check out photos of Asante Kotoko's jerseys for 2023/2024 season

Asante Kotoko have taken the wraps off their fresh, eye-catching home and away jerseys, setting the stage for the highly anticipated 2023/24 season.

The home jersey prominently features the club's signature colour, red, reflecting their rich tradition and history. For the away matches, the team opted for a white shirt adorned with a few red verticle stripes, a design sure to make a statement on the field. The goalkeeper's kit will sport a vibrant green hue.

After a three-year partnership with Errea, Asante Kotoko decided to team up with The Hope Brand, marking a new era in their apparel sponsorship.

In their official announcement, the club declared, "Fierce and fearless, we are the Porcupine Warriors for a reason. Clad in regalia with distinct stripes and colours."