Check out photos of Antoine Semenyo's unveiling at AFC Bournemouth

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo has completed his transfer to English Premier League side, AFC Bournemouth from Bristol City, in the ongoing window transfer window.



The 23-year-old has, by the move, left his boyhood club after a total of 125 appearances while scoring 21 goals and providing 22 assists in the process.



Semenyo joins the Cherries on the back of an impressive performance for Bristol City in the 2022/2023 Skybet Championship season scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists in 22 appearances.



He has signed a four and half-year-old deal which will keep him at the Vitality Stadium till 2027.



"He's here. We're delighted to confirm the signing of @antoinesemenyo1 from Bristol City," Bournemouth wrote on their social media page after signing the Ghanaian international.



Bournemouth's new signing was part of the 26-man Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Check out photos from his unveiling in the post below:





Bringing the vibes ???? pic.twitter.com/Bzi1GShkLk — AFC Bournemouth ???? (@afcbournemouth) January 27, 2023

We're delighted to confirm the signing of @antoinesemenyo1 from Bristol City ???? — AFC Bournemouth ???? (@afcbournemouth) January 27, 2023

We sat down with @antoinesemenyo1 ???? — AFC Bournemouth ???? (@afcbournemouth) January 27, 2023