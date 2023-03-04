You are here: HomeSports2023 03 04Article 1725107

Sports News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out photos from Christian Atsu's one-week observation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu The late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

The one-week observation for the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, is being held today, March 4, 2023, at the Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra.

Christian Astu was trapped in the February 6, 2023, earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

After a 12-day search, his remains were found under the rubble on February 18, before being transported to Ghana, arriving on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Istanbul, the capital city of Turkey.

GhanaWeb’s team at the one-week celebration of the Ghanaian football legend have captured some captivating audio-visuals for the event.

Below are some of the audio-visuals from Christian Atsu’s one-week celebration























IB/OGB