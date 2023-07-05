Check out list of 'forgotten' Ghanaian football greats who converged at Anas Seidu's burial

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Ghana has over the years produced some incredible footballers who graced the local and international scenes with their outstanding talent and performances.



Some of these outstanding talents played in the early and late 1990s, hence might not be well known but have left a trademark for their display.



Others might have been forgotten due to their current situations or might be shy to be seen in the public space due to neglect by the country and clubs they played for/



However, the burial ceremony of late Hearts of Oak player, Seidu Tonda provided a platform for these football greats to converge under one roof to pay their last respect to the forward at his residence in Accra Newtown.



At the short ceremony, some ex-players of Accra Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and Asante Kotoko were present to wish their playmate a good rest.



Notable among them were former Heart of Oak teammates, Evans Aryeequaye, Sam Supey, Albert Albert Ansu-Adey, Thomas Otikwah, and Ali Jarra. Others were, Sulemana Chapanah, Achie Silas, Ibrahim Ansong, Tanko Ayuba, Yaw Preko and Yaya Kasome.



Some former players of Accra Great Olympics including, George Alhassan, Philip Tagoe, Moro Issah, Yakubu Lawal, Baba Gambo, Ibrahim Labaran, Ayitey Dormon, and Alhaji Talawal,



Asante Kotoko was heavily represented by Ahmed Rockson.



The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner passed away on July 1, 2023, in his home in Accra, Newtown and per the Islamic customs, his body was laid to on Sunday, July 2 at the Awudome cemetery.



The legendary forward is fondly remembered for being part of the 'fearsome fives' of Hearts of Oak, who conquered Ghanaian football in the seventies, together with Mohammed Polo, Peter Hammond, Mama Acqua, and Peter Lamptey, they were unplayable in their hay days.





