Check out list of five top dribblers in Ghana's football history

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dribbling is basically a player moving the ball past his marker. It is one of football’s most popular skill sets that showcases the brilliance and technical adroitness of a footballer. Dribbling is one of the skills that sets great players apart from regular ones and position football as the most beautiful sport in the world.



Some players do not just move the ball past their opponent rather they execute it in an exquisite manner that makes the moment a joy to watch.



The skill is often shown by forwards, particularly wingers, who are often tasked to take on players and create goal-scoring opportunities. It is a one-of-a-kind quality that makes players who possess it valuable to their teams and also become the fans' favourite.



Outrageous dribblers are the main men of their teams, the focal point, and mostly wear number 10 shirts.



Ghana have had a fair share of such talents over the years. Therefore, GhanaWeb looks at some of the top dribblers in Ghana's football history.





Mohammed Polo



Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak winger, Mohammed Polo is regarded as the greatest Ghanaian dribbler of all time.



Some, including Kwabena Yeboah, believe that Polo was a better dribbler than Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi. Polo was nicknamed 'The dribbling magic'.



Abdul Razak



Former Asante Kotoko player, Abdul Karim Razak also known as 'The Golden boy' was an exciting dribbler during his playing days.



Razak is rated as one of Ghana's greatest players of all time. Those who watched him from 1975 to the 1980s never cease to preach the gospel of how talented a dribbler he was.



Abedi Pele



Abedi Ayew is the only footballer who professionally borne the name of the late football king 'Edson Arantes do Nascimento 'Pele'.



His nickname speaks volume and paints a vivid picture of the kind of player he was in his hey-days.



Abedi Ayew Pele was a sensational player who relied on his dribbling attributes to create magic on the pitch.



Shamo Quaye



Former Hearts of Oak forward, Shamo Quaye is also regarded as one of the greatest dribblers to have played in the Ghana Premier League.



Shamo on the run, gliding past defenders was the favorite moment of every Hearts of Oak supporter.



He had two spells at Hearts of Oak - 1989 to 1993 and 1995 to 1996.



Osei Kofi



Former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars player, Osei Kofi is one of the names that pops up easily whenever the art of dribbling is being talked about.



Unlike the others on the list Osei Kofi spent all his career playing in the local and he is adored as one of the country’s best footballing talents ever.



