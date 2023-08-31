Check out images of Marcus Rashford's £1.65 million Rolls-Royce collection

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's Rolls-Royce collection has been in the news following the recent addition of a third Rolls-Royce.



The England star has purchased a Cullinan Blue Shadow worth £560,000, which has increased the sum of his Rolls-Royce collection to £1.65 million.



The Cullinan Blue Shadow is a limited edition with only 62 made. According to the manufacturers, the car is inspired by a "unique Bespoke Private Collection inspired by the Kármán Line — the enigmatic boundary above Earth where outer space begins."



Marcus Rashford's other Rolls-Royce includes a Black Badge Wraith worth £700,000 and a Black Badge Cullinan, which costs £390,000.



The 25-year-old despite his love for Rolls-Royce owns other cars like McLaren 765 Long Tail worth £280,000 and a Lamborghini Urus Performante worth £350,000.



Rashford burst onto the season in 2016 when he made his debut against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League, where he scored two goals.



The Manchester United academy graduate has since gone on to become an important figure at the club. He is the club's eighth highest-paid player with £200,000 per week.



















