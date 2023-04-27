Check out images of Emmanuel Toku's $42,000 Benz

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Modern-day Footballers are known for living flashy lifestyles through the purchase of expensive cars, and pieces of jewellery to match their standard.



Ghanaian footballers are no exemption as they like to show off riches in their pictures and videos on social media.



Former Ghana youth star Emmanuel Toku is on the list of players who flaunt their cars on social media.



The 23-year-old owns a $42,400 worth Mercedes Benz C 300 Sedan which he has been posting on Instagram.



Emmanuel Toku played for the Ghana U-17 and captained Ghana U-20. He was a member of the U-17 team that finished as runners-up in 2017.



He currently plays for Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian Pro-league.





Check out photos of Toku's Benz below





EE/KPE