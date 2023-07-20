Check out how much FIFA charges for offenses at its tournaments

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The recent reports on Ghana paying $80,000 as card fines at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has generated lot of talks among football fans in the country.



According to the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, Ghana spent a total of $80,000 for yellow card accumulation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars picked up eight yellow cards from three games in the tournament as they failed to make it past the group stage.



Alidu Seidu received two cards while Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus received yellow cards each during the tournament last year.



However, it is worth knowing that the red and yellow cards used by referees are a very important part of the football game.



The cards which are brandished to players, coaches or members of the technical staff of a team do not only serve as caution or suspension but also come at a cost.



The cost of the fines that are paid vary depending on the card that is shown. The cost of cards have been agreed on by member associations of the world football governing body, FIFA.



The cost of yellow cards for each player costs CHF 10,000 [Swiss franc] while an indirect red card costs CHF 15,000 and a direct red cards goes for CHF 20,000.



FIFA has a stipulated amount for each of their tournaments from Youth World Cups to Club World Cup, Olympics among others.



It is also worth noting that football associations such as UEFA, CAF among others also have their rates for misconduct of players and officials.



The fines associated with yellow and red cards serve as a deterrent, encouraging players and teams to maintain discipline and sportsmanship on the field.



See the cost of card fines at FIFA tournaments below



