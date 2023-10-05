Check out full list of winners at the GFA elections

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The Ghana Football Association held a successful election in Tamale to elect leaders to lead the country's football for the next four years. add date



In the Extraordinary Congress held in the Nothern Region, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was re-elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The incumbent president who ran unopposed in the election recorded a resounding 117 votes out of 119 to be re-elected into his second term in office.



A new seven-member Executive Council was also voted into power. Notable names who were elected included former Black Stars manager, James Kwasi Appiah, former GFA spokesperson Randy Abbey, and former president of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo.



Division One League(DOL) representatives on the Exco were also voted, where the shock occurred.



Owner of Division One side Young Apostles and previous member of the Exco Samuel Addo Anim could not retain his spot.



The newly-elected GFA administration will serve a four-year term, expiring in 2027.



FIFA observers, including Gelson Fernandes, Director of Member Associations for Africa; Silmara Sousa, FIFA Development Program Coordinator; and Mr. Ahmed Harraz, FIFA Member Associations Africa representative, are expected to attend the event in Tamale.



Full list if winners below



GFA President



Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku - GFA President polled 117 of 120 votes. 1 abstained and two voted NO.





Executive Council Representatives - Ghana Premier League



Frederick Acheampong



Nana Oduro Sarfo



Dr Ransford Abbey



James Kwesi Appiah



Kingsley Osei Bonsu



Women's Football Representative;



Dr. Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah





Division One League Representatives on the Executive Council;



Mark Addo



Gideon Fosu



Eugene Nobel Ampon Noel





