Check out beautiful picture of Frank Acheampong and family

Ghanaian international Franck Acheampong shared an adorable picture with his two kids (a boy and a girl) on his official Twitter handle.



The China-based and his two kids had a good time at the beach and where he took off the regular football hours to spend some moments with the family.



In a post spotted by GhanaWeb, Acheampong was all smiles as he wrapped his hands around his kids.



Acheampong is currently serving a four-match suspension and fined 40,000 yuan (approximately US$5,580) by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) for his involvement in an altercation during a Chinese Super League match.



The incident, which occurred amid alleged racism, took place during a match between Shenzhen FC and Henan FC on Friday, July 28, 2023.



Acheampong joined Shenzhen FC in April 2021 and has since been a notable contributor to the team's performance. He has registered 18 goals in 63 appearances in the Chinese Super League for the club.







In family relationships, love is really spelt Time! ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/qRjJM28xzM — Frank Acheampong (@okeboquansah) August 20, 2023

