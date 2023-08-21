You are here: HomeSports2023 08 21Article 1828787

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out beautiful picture of Frank Acheampong and family

Frank Acheampong and family

Ghanaian international Franck Acheampong shared an adorable picture with his two kids (a boy and a girl) on his official Twitter handle.

The China-based and his two kids had a good time at the beach and where he took off the regular football hours to spend some moments with the family.

In a post spotted by GhanaWeb, Acheampong was all smiles as he wrapped his hands around his kids.

Acheampong is currently serving a four-match suspension and fined 40,000 yuan (approximately US$5,580) by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) for his involvement in an altercation during a Chinese Super League match.

The incident, which occurred amid alleged racism, took place during a match between Shenzhen FC and Henan FC on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Acheampong joined Shenzhen FC in April 2021 and has since been a notable contributor to the team's performance. He has registered 18 goals in 63 appearances in the Chinese Super League for the club.



