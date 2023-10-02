Check out amazing pictures of Bofoakwa Tano's dressing room built by fans

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Fans of Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano put a collective effort, commitment and cooperation to construct a brand-new dressing room for the players ensuring the team’s readiness for the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.



At the end of the 2022/23 season, Sunyani-based Bofoakwa Tano made an incredible return to Ghana’s top division after a 16-year absence.



However, difficulties with club license regulations arose as a result of the Sunyani Coronation Park’s deteriorating condition. As a result, the club’s devoted supporters and well-wishers rose to the challenge, donating money and volunteering their labor to finish building the new dressing room in an amazing 50 days.



The newly constructed dressing room is known as “The People’s Project.”



The revival of Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghana Premier League has played out like a fairy tale.



The club has already had a significant impact since their comeback, with two victories and a draw in their first three games, including a noteworthy 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak on Saturday, September 30 at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



After three games in the 2023/24 Betpawa Ghana Premier League season, Bofoakwa Tano lie first on the league log with seven points after two wins and one draw.









