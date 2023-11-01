Check out Puma's fanwear collection for Black Stars fans

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Official kit sponsor of the Ghana Black Stars, Puma have unveiled its new ftblCulture fanwear collection for fans of the national team.



The collection features a variety of apparel and accessories, including tops, hoodies, jackets, and caps.



The ftblCulture collection is inspired by the rich culture and heritage of Ghana.



It features bold designs and bright colours that represent the national colours of the country.



The ftblCulture fanwear collection was modelled by Black Stars players, Antoine Semenyo, Andre Ayew, Baba Iddrisu, Mohammed Kudus and Baba Iddrisu.



Puma has been the kit sponsor of the Ghana national team and the Black Stars will be wearing new Puma kits at the 2023 AFCON.



The new kits are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.



Puma has also created ftblCulture fanwear collection for other African countries like Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Ivory Coast.





