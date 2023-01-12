You are here: HomeSports2023 01 12Article 1694009

Sports News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out Mohammed Salisu's game by numbers in Southampton's surprise win over Man City

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu, was in his element as Southampton stunned Manchester City in the Carabao Cup to reach the semi-finals.

Salisu put up a solid performance, helping the Saints to keep a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the St Marys Stadium.

The Ghanaian lasted the whole game and had more shots on goal, one, than Man City.

Salisu had a total of 47 touches and completed 27 out of his 33 attempted passes.

Defensively, he made 5 clearances, won 4 out of 4 aerial duels, made 3 ball recoveries, made 2 interceptions, and 1 block.

The 22-year-old put in the shift at the back and worked for the clean sheet against City's powerful attack.

Southampton will face Newcastle, who eliminated Leicester City.



EE/BOG