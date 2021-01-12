Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Check out Karela’s petty, hilarious response to Nzema Kotoko after they requested to use their stadium

Karela have turned down a request by Nzema Kotoko to use their stadium

Karela United and Nzema Kotoko are building what can be described as football rivalry in the southern part of the country.



The two clubs have been involved in two scenarios that highlight the growing hostility between them.



The latest of which is a vengeful but hilarious response issued by the Chief Executive Officer of Karela to Nzema Kotoko after the latter requested to use their park for the Division One League campaign this season.



In this funny letter, Elloeny Amande of Karela reminded Nzema Kotoko of how the club failed to sell a player to them because they (Nzema Kotoko) perceive Karela to be rivals.



Apparently, Karela were interested in Nzema Kotoko striker Agyenim Boateng. Nzema Kotoko declined to negotiate with them because they did not want to be seen strengthening their bitterest rival.



Elloeny, a renowned journalist combines to perfection diplomacy and pettiness to relay the club’s decision to turn down the request of Nzema Kotoko.



Another reason he cites for their inability to allow Nzema Kotoko use the park is that they will be relaying the grass during the season break.



