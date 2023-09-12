Check out Hearts of Oak new kits for 2023/2024 season

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana football giants, Hearts of Oak, have released their new kits for the upcoming 2023/24 season which is set to commence this weekend.



Traditionally known as the rainbow club, the Phobians' new home kit, predominantly features a striking red colour complemented by a subtle touch of blue and stylish yellow shorts.



For their away fixtures, Hearts of Oak will grace the pitch in all-white attire, with the club's colours at the centre of the shirt.



The goalkeepers' jersey also has a vibrant all-blue jersey highlighted by a touch of black as their home kit while the away has an eye-catching all-yellow colour.



The "Continental Club Masters" recently returned from their pre-season training in Accra, well-prepared for the upcoming season.



The Phobians are scheduled to kick off their season by travelling to Tamale, where they will face Real Tamale United in the opening fixture of the league on September 15.





