Check out Ghana's unbeaten record in second matches of World Cup group phase

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars have extended their second-game unbeaten run at the World Cup following the win over South Korea on Thursday, November 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.



Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to take their unbeaten streak to four games, two wins, and two draws.



The record has now stood for 16 years, stretching from 2006 to 2022.



In the South Korea win, Kudus Mohammed and Mohammed Salisu gave Ghana a 2-0 first-half lead before the Koreans pulled parity within two minutes in the second half through two headers by Cho.



Kudus restored Ghana's lead in the 68th minute, beautifully connecting Gideon Mensah's left-wing cross to grab the nervy win.



Ghana are now on the brink of a knockout stage berth as they sit second in Group H with 3 points.



They will need to beat Uruguay in their final group game or at least pick a point and hope South Korea fails to beat Portugal, who have already qualified.



Below is the full record



Ghana 2-1 Cezch Republic - 2006



Ghana 1-1 Australia - 2010



Ghana 2-2 Germany - 2014



Ghana 3-2 South Korea - 2022





EE/KPE