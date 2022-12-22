Check out Ghana's latest FIFA ranking after 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana have improved slightly in the latest FIFA Rankings, which was released on Thursday, December 21, 2022 after the World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars have risen three places in the world rankings, to 58th from 61st.



Their improvement can be attributed to their pre-World Cup wins over Switzerland and then beating South Korea during the tournament in Qatar.



Black Stars, who are currently without a coach following Otto Addo's resignation after their World Cup campaign ended early, garnered 1400 points.



Meanwhile, the four-time African champions are ranked 11th in Africa.



After Morocco’s incredible run in Qatar, they have moved to 11th place in the world, and are now number one in Africa, taking over from Senegal.



They became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals, defeating Belgium, Canada, Spain, and Portugal en route.



Ghana will return to action next year with a new coach.