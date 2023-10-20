Check out Asamoah Gyan's new look that has generated reactions on social media

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan has sparked conversation on social media, particularly Instagram with a post, asking his millions of fans to comment about his new look.



Gyan has shared a picture of himself with a new haircut which makes him look quite younger than his looks in the previous haircut.



Asamoah Gyan has in most recent times spotted dreadlocks but he has now trimmed his hair to the barest level.



Gyan’s new look has generated reactions online with most fans expressing admiration and encouraging him to keep up with this style.



The 37-year-old holds a significant place in Ghana and African football history as the country’s leading scorer when it comes to the Black Stars.



On the continent, Gyan holds the enviable record as the African footballer with the most goals in the history of the World Cup.



After over two decades of active football, Gyan downed his footballing tools in June 2023, announcing that he will continue to push for opportunities for young talents.



Officially, as I end my speech, Mr. President, Ministers of State, members of the board, fellow Speakers, nananom, nim3, naam3, I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears.



“IT IS TIME... that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME. IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football, ...but then again, I am minded by views shared by great businesses men and sporting gurus, "YOU DO NOT LEAVE YOUR LOVE'... together with my management, we will continue encouraging and push young talents as we did recently with BABYJET U16 AFRICAN TOURNAMENT where 1,200 young players across West Africa exhibited their talents on live TV.



“Again, I will put my experience and knowledge to use in the field of coaching, football business and scouting. I want to thank my beloved country GHANA, my family, my colleagues from school, those from colts and Blackstar from 2002 to date, club mates, coaches and everybody who has played a role in my career as a footballer,” he said.



In a relatively successful club career, Asamoah Gyan played for Sunderland, Liberty Professionals, Legon Cities, Al Ain, and Udinese, among others.



He is fondly remembered for his exploits in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.





