Check out 10 global celebrities who support Manchester United

Sports News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United FC, arguably the biggest club in the UK boasts of a superior fan base that cut across the various class systems in society across the globe.



The record holders of the Premier League with 20 titles according to a 90.min survey is the most followed English club on social media with over 200 million followers and the third globally behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.



The history and success of Manchester United has made them very popular around the globe and that has seen a number of huge celebrities show their support for the Red Devils.



Despite their struggles in recent years following the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Fergusson, United still see a host of big names travels at Old Trafford to attend various matches.



For some of these celebrities who are often captured at Old Trafford, it is usually their first time while others have been regular supporters at the venue. attend games.



Among the many celebrities who support the Red Devils, Jamaican legend Usain Bolt has been the most vocal as he constantly show his love for the club by going to Old Trafford to watch games whenever he is in the UK or there is a big game.



Here are photos of 10 celebrities who support Manchester United and some may surprise you:





????| Thread: Celebrities you had no idea supported Manchester United...



1. Megan Fox pic.twitter.com/koSFsdaRDG — centredevils. (@centredevils) March 22, 2023

JE/KPE