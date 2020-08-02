Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

'Check my educational profile'- Bashir Hayford replies Kuuku Dadzie on GFA Technical Director job

A charged Bashir Hayford has replied former Black Stars defender, James Kuuku Dadzie for his comments about him being an unqualified candidate for the Ghana Football Association's Technical Director job.



The GFA is in the process of appointing a new Technical Director after the long serving Francis Oti Akenteng left the role months ago.



The country’s football governing body is believed to have conducted an interview session for all selected candidates who applied and are close to naming the chosen one.



Veteran Ghanaian Coach Bashir Hayford applied for the job and has been very vocal about it in the public.



The former Asante Kotoko and AshGold coach was recently declared unfit for the role by Kuuku Dadzie.



In a response, Bashir Hayford said: “The role was vacant to all Ghanaians so why didn’t he apply for the technical director role with the knowledge he has attained and his football experience,” he told Kumasi based Light FM in an interview.



“I know is a position that I will qualify in the future that is why I am schooling a lot to prepare myself. If he doesn’t know me he should check my educational profile, this isn’t about coaching other coaches but the ability to lead the FA technically. I am surprised that he aired such comments,” Coach Hayford continued.



“Oti Akenteng had his first so there is always a first time. This is a job for educationist,” he concluded.

