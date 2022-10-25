Charlton Athletic manager praises mental strength of Jes Rak-Sakyi

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner lauded the mental fortitude of Jes Rak-Sakyi after he scored for the Addicks to pick up their first away league victory of the season against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.



The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Crystal Palace missed several goalscoring chances before netting the game's only goal.



Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was substituted in the 88th minute. He has played 12 games, scored three goals and assisted two in the Championship this season.



“[A win on the road was] a long time coming,” admitted Garner.



“A really tough place to come. They’re a really physical team and they play very direct. You have to stand up to that. It’s difficult to create chances against Shrewsbury but we created so many.



"Just couldn’t get it in first half. We spoke about staying positive and showing our mentality in the second half and we did that. “Epitomised by Jes, who had a couple of good opportunities but kept his head and kept going and won the three points for us.



“He’s got a wonderful trait of always being in a place to score. Even though they haven’t been going in for him recently, he keeps getting there. That’s going to do him a world of good throughout his career. He has a strong mentality. He doesn’t let things affect him. Delighted for him today to get that.