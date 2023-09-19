Charles Taylor takes Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah to the cleaners after RTU howler

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Former Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor has berated Hearts of Oak for allowing out of shape goalkeeper Richard Attah to be in post for the club in their opening game of the Ghana Premier League season.



Taylor's comments came after Real Tamale United (RTU) scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



Owusu Afriyie's stoppage-time winner marked the fourth consecutive defeat for Hearts of Oak against RTU in the last three seasons, a statistic that didn't sit well with fans and pundits alike.



Charles Taylor expressed his disappointment with Richard Attah's performance in the match, suggesting that the goalkeeper shouldn't have been in the starting lineup. In his view, goalkeeper trainers should ensure that players are in the right physical condition for matches.



"When you look at the goal that Richard Attah conceded, you won't understand because how can a keeper of his size allow this," Charles Taylor remarked.



He further emphasized, "All these, the goalkeepers' trainer has to know that the keepers have to be hardworking. Looking at the size of Attah, he shouldn't have been allowed to be in the post."



