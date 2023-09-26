Charles Taylor praises Hearts of Oak's Kashala Ramos for performance against Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Former Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor has lauded the qualities of the club's new forward, Kashala Ramos, adding that the Congolese forward would be a big hit for the Phobians if he keeps his consistency.



Kashala Ramos joined Heart of Oak on a three-year deal after impressing the technical handlers of the team during pre-season.



Ramos replicated the same performance on Sunday, September 24, as he scored the only goal for the club in their 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports in the betPawa Premier League match day 2 clash.



According to Taylor, Kashala Ramos would continue to be the fans favorite because of his positioning, timing and lethalness in front of goal.



Speaking on Angel TV Sports Show, Taylor said “If he always gets the right players to feed him always, he will continue to deliver more for the team. He has good movement, good passer of the ball with right positioning who alsoknows how to hold on play. When I first watch him, I said if he gets goodplayers to deliver to him, he will score and he proved that on Sunday”



“Hearts of Oak need swift wingers who will feed him with good crosses into the penalty area of the opponents because his positioning is always on point. Early days say he will end the season as the top scorer but would be able to fetch enough goals for the team”, he added.



Hearts of Oak will engage lower-tier side Saba FC in a friendly encounter at the Pobiman Sports Complex on Tuesday, September 27 ahead of their much-anticipated clash against returnees Tano Bofoakwa at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, September 30.







