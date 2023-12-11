Charles Taylor names two Hearts, Kotoko players who must be part of Ghana squad for AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Asampong Taylor has named two players he believes must be on the Black Stars plane for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Salifu Ibrahim of Hearts of Oak and Richmond Lamptey of Kumasi Asante Kotoko are the two locally-based players that Charles Taylor is convinced should be part of Ghana’s final squad for the AFCON.



The former Hearts of Oak forward believes that the two players have demonstrated imperious quality and therefore ought to be added to the Ghana squad for the AFCON.



“If we don't see these two [Salifu and Lamptey] in the Black Stars squad, then we need to question Chris Hughton. The two players have shown talent and quality and deserve a place in our national team”, he said.



Calls for Richmond Lamptey to be added to the Ghana squad for the AFCON have heightened following his incredible display for Asante Kotoko in their 3-2 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, December 1.



The midfielder was mercurial in the game with his movement and pass options. The former Inter Allies midfielder kept Asante Kotoko ticking with his incredible passing ranges.



The pick out of a standout afternoon for the midfielder was the pass that led Asante Kotoko’s first goal.



The midfielder took out the entire Hearts of Oak defence and midfield with a tailored pass for Yahaya who connected for Isaac Oppong.



Following the incredible performance, calls have emanated for him to be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 AFCON.



Leading the calls is former deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu who believes that the midfielder should be on the plane to Ivory Coast.



Kwakye Ofosu said that despite being a Hearts of Oak and pained by the defeat, he could not afford but be awed by Lamptey’s ability to find teammates.



“Though a Hearts of Oak fan,I find this Richmond Lamptey chap such an intelligent midfielder with incredible passing range. He deserves a Black Stars call-up, he shared on X (formerly Twitter).



Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele has also made similar calls, noting that Ghana could win the tournament with Lamptey’s presence.



Coach Opeele reckons that adding Lamptey and Emmanuel Yeboah to the Black Stars will greatly affect the team’s chances of winning the tournament.



“If Ghana wants to win AFCON 2023 and beyond it is about time the GFA sits up. Ghana got to AFCON 2010 with mostly the 2009 U20 team. You can't ignore young talents like Emmanuel Yeboah and Richmond Lamptey etc and expect AFCON trophy to be manna from heaven in 2023 and beyond,” he said.



Other football lovers also making similar calls with Chris Hughton being impressed upon to give Lamptey and other chances to impress for Ghana.







EK