Charles Taylor identifies Thomas Partey, Opoku, others who are not 'Black Stars' players

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has indicated that some Black Stars players are 'club players'.



He elaborated that such players are only phenomenal for their club but not the national team.



He pointed out that Thomas Partey and Nicholas Opoku are club team materials and not national team players.



"What I've realised is that we have club players, we don't have national team players. We have players who perform really well at their clubs but when it comes to the national teams, they don't perform. That is what we are seeing. Players Nicholas Opoku and the likes, Partey, and others. When they play for their clubs, you see how they perform," he told Angel TV.



He further cited Mohammed Kudus, Andre Dede Ayew, and Jordan Ayew as players who deliver for both club and country.



"Players like Mohammed Kudus are those who show they have the mentality to play for the national team. Dede and Jordan, when they come to look at them, they play very well."



Taylor continued that fringed players in the Black Stars got exposed during the games against Mexico and USA, adding that the said players showed that they could not break through the first team.



"There are some players who are bench players and God has revealed all of them to us. After Amartey and the others missed out, they played and we got to know they are not good enough. Meaning they prefer to be on the bench than to play. Meanwhile, I was always complaining for them to be given a chance, not knowing they knew what they were doing. They are bench warmers; they don't want to play. So when they are given the chance to prove themselves that they don't want to be on the bench, look at what they did."



Ghana had an embarrassing turnout during the October international break when they lost to both Mexico and the USA by an aggregate 6-0 scoreline. They lost 2-0 to Mexico before losing 4-0 against the USA.









