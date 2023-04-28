Charles Taylor calls for demotion of 16 Hearts of Oak players

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has taken a swipe at Accra Hearts of Oak players following the Phobians' humiliating defeat to Tamale City.



Accra Hearts of Oak were on Wednesday, April 27, 2023, thumped 4-1 by Tamale City in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 28 game.



Reacting to the defeat, Charles Taylor who won 5 Ghana Premier League titles with Accra Hearts of Oak criticized the players for their terrible performance while adding that 16 of them should be demoted to the junior team of the club.



"This was a terrible performance from the Hearts of Oak players. Some of the players don't deserve to play for Hearts of Oak and the same applies to Asante Kotoko."



"You can critically watch Hearts of Oak and Kotoko games and you will see that some of the players don't deserve to be in the team. They can't control and pass a ball and you can't blame it on the pitch because we played on more terrible pitches.



"I'm telling you, 16 of the Hearts of Oak players should be promoted to Auroras and I can list them for you. They are just not good enough to wear the colours," Charles Taylor said on Angel TV monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



