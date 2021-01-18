Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Charles Bulu handed WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations final in Togo

Referee Charles Bulu

Ghana’s Charles Benle Bulu has been appointed as Centre referee for the WAFU U-17 final between Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire. The game will take place at stad de Kegue in Togo at 7pm on Monday, January 18, 2021.



Charles Bulu took charge of two Group A matches between host, Togo and Benin as well as Niger vs Benin. He also refereed the semi-final clash between Cote D’Ivoire and Niger and has been rewarded for his excellent performance in Togo.



The 35-year-old will be assisted by Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich from Benin (Assistant Referee I), Abdoul Aziz Yacouba from Niger (Reserve Assistant Referee), Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso from Togo (Assistant Referee II) and Vincentia Enyonam Amedome from Togo (Fourth Official).



Sabine Marie Isabelle Tall Zoungrana from Burkina Faso will act as the Match Commissioner.



Meanwhile, GFA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong has also been appointed as General Coordinator for the match.



Other officials for the game include:



Ilboudo Serge Paulin Samuel Referee Assessor Burkina Faso



Frederick Acheampong - General Coordinator - Ghana



Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger



Boureima Boubacar - Assistant General Coordinator - Niger



Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire



Bikela Victorien Kayana - COVID-19 Officer – Togo