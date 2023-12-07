Charles Adama, Rebecca Boafoa win maiden edition of Functional Fitness Tournament

Bodybuilding of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the maiden edition of the Functional Fitness Tournament held on Friday, December 1, 2023, Charles Adama of the Hot Fitness Team (HFT) was adjudged the overall winner.



While Charles Adama thrived in the men’s division, Rebecca Boafoa of Ideal Ladies Club won the women’s division.



Among the activities which got the athletes engaged in heated and competitive battles were the step-craft, and aerobathon.



Addressing a packed crowd at the competition, President of the Functional Sports League Ghana, Mr. Charles Owusu-Ansah vowed that the sport has earned a permanent place in the Ghanaian sporting space and will continue to dominate.



He vowed that the federation will continue to embark on activities that will promote fitness and wellbeing in the country and contribute to the healthy wellbeing of Ghanaians.



In his special address, Nana Adu Mankattah, President of Sports For All Ghana (NASFAG) and Gyasehene of Adukrom who was the special guest commended the organizers for hosting a successful and hitch-free inaugural event.



He disclosed proudly that Ghana has earned recognition at the Mankattah International Functional Fitness Federation- IF3 which in itself is a significant feat.