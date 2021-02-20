Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Charity Stars youngster Abdul Moomin joins FC Porto

Abdul Moomin Mohammed has joined Porto on loan

Charity Stars FC youngster, Abdul Moomin Mohammed has signed a loan agreement with FC Porto in Portugal till June, 2022.



The 18-year- the old defensive midfielder is the second player from the team to travel out on a professional contract.



Moomin has been with Charity Stars FC for the past two years and his skillset has been described as ‘unprecedented by coaches who have watched him within the period.



Abdul Moomin Mohammed is anticipating what’s ahead, having expressed his enthusiasm with his new family in Portugal.



‘’Am very glad and happy for this opportunity giving to me and am grateful to my team Charity stars for this, my Manager Rev. Abram Owusu Amoah and all the management staffs for supporting me to this far and I promise them and Ghanaians am going to work very hard and make them proud.’’



Charity Stars Football Club is an initiative by Rev. Abram Owusu Amoah, a leader and founder of the Gentiles revival ministry and was formed as a colt’s team in 1992.



Charity Stars has become a hub for the creating talented footballer with a production line that includes Jeffery Obletey Otoo who joined Atlanta United, James Arthur to Porto, Eric Ayiah to Monaco and the most prominent of them all, Emmanuel Boateng.





In the local scene, Charity Stars keep extending their space with the likes of Frederick Ansah Botchway and William Dankyi of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwaku Karikari and Kofi Baah- Liberty professional, Evans Owusu who had a stint with Kumasi Asante Kotoko Last season and Richard Acquaah- Inter Allies all having passed through the charity project.



Charity Stars continue to take accolades on past glories of Obed Ansah and Mumuni Bawa formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak, Jonathan Kortey of Black Stars fame.



Charity has partnered some clubs till now, where talents are scouted apart from those trained at their camp. These players are then developed from Charity Stars base in Kumasi and Accra.





Charity Stars FC has resurfaced after sometime off the limelight. The Club is set for more works in the coming years both locally and internationally.