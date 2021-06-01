Championship side Huddersfield Town leading the race to sign free agent Christian Atsu

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Christian Atsu has been linked to Championship side, Huddersfield Town according to reports in the UK.



The 29-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Newcastle United after the end of his contract at the club.



Atsu endured a torrid season with the Magpies after he was left out of the squad for the second half of the season.



He first joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea in 2016 and made the deal permanent in July 2017.



The former FC Porto man made 107 appearances for Newcastle and scored 8 goals during his five-year stint on Tyneside but found game time difficult to come by in the just-ended English Premier League season.



With the summer transfer window open, Hudersfield have now expressed their interest in the winger.



Atsu has been out of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars after suffering an injury during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt.