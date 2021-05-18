Championship playoffs: Still lots of work to be done - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, says his team still has a lot of work to do despite their vital win against Barnsley in the English Championship playoffs first round.



The Swans on Monday night played as a guest to Barnsley in the first leg of the first round of the playoffs.



Having started for the visitors, Andre Ayew scored to give his team a massive win to have an advantage going into the second leg.



Reacting to the win, the Black Stars captain said there is a lot of work to be done in the reverse fixture.



“Half time, still lots of work to be done. Can’t wait to see the Jack Army on Saturday,” he said in a post on his Twitter page.



Swansea City this weekend will host Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium for the second leg.



A win will send the side to the playoffs final where they will face either Bournemouth or Brentford.



