Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: GNA

'Champions league is my target' - Basigi

Coach Yussif Basigi

Coach Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of Hassacas Ladies FC has said, participating in the maiden Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women's Champions League is his priority for the new season.



He told the GNA Sports in an interview that, he has put in place measures together with the Management to ensure Hassacas Ladies win the upcoming 2020/2021 National Women’s league.



Coach Basigi, who have been in charge with the team since its formation in 2003 has won four trophies with the team including the Normalisation Committee Special Cup in 2018.



The former Black Queens coach who is now the Black Princesses coach said, his charges have prepared adequately and poised to begin the season on Friday, January 15, on a winning note as they take on Lady Strikers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



He said “my players are prepared and hungry to win the 2020/2021 Women’s League. Though it would be difficult because all the teams prepared for the season, Hassacas Ladies are the pacesetters and would win to qualify for the CAF Women’s Champions league.



“This year’s prize package is huge and we won’t miss it. The enthusiasm is high and we have also beefed up the squad to go for glory. We have a solid team and I believe we can achieve our target.”



Coach Basigi led the Black Queens in 2015 to win gold medal at the Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville and also won bronze at the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations.



The CAF Women's Champions League is a proposed annual international women's association football club competition in Africa. The tournament will involve the top eight women's club teams of Africa.