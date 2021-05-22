Champions Bayern Munich bid legend Jerome Boateng farewell

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

German-born of Ghanaian descent, Jerome Boateng received a befitting farewell from Bayern Munich as he made his final appearance for the club in their 5-2 victory over Augsburg on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Boateng leaves the record Bundesliga champions after ten successful seasons.



The former Manchester City centre back won 22 trophies including the league, Cup, and a Champions League.



The 32-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future after emotionally walking off as he was replaced by another leaving legend Javi Martinez in the 61st minute.



“I was incredibly touched and proud to have done that as a defender," Boateng said of his lasting legacy in an interview with the Bayern website.



"But that doesn’t happen without playing in such a great team. I always try to soak everything up - not necessarily to copy but to ask himself 'why he's so good at that?."



Although he has not decided on his next move, the German with Ghanaian descent has been linked with rivals Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and clubs from the Major League Soccer.



The 2014 World Cup winner is leaving the club with teammates Javi Martinez and David Alaba.



